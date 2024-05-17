APD investigating police shooting near Central and Mesilla

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a police shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Details are extremely limited but they say it happened near Central Ave. and Mesilla SE.

Officers are said to be okay and APD did not provide an update on any potential suspects.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.