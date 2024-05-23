APD investigating homicide overnight in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died at an apartment complex in north Austin late Wednesday night.

APD said around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Villas de la Plaza Apartments on Middle Fiskville Road. That complex is just east of I-35 and north of East Rundberg Lane.

Officers found a man in his 30s with “signs of trauma to his body” inside an apartment.

Police said medics arrived to the scene and tried to save him, but he ultimately died.

APD does not believe there is any threat to the public. No one is in custody at this time.

If anyone has information call Crime Stoppers at 512-472 -TIPS (512-472-8477) or the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).

