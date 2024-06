Jun. 10—A man was shot and mortally wounded in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to a call of a shooting in the 8300 block of Central, near Utah.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said after police arrived, they tried to resuscitate a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating, Gallegos said.