APD investigating Central and Louisiana homcide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 11:00 a.m. near Central and Louisiana.

One person was taken to the hospital where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. KRQE will release new information when it becomes available.

