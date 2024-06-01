APD identifies victim in deadly north Austin 2-vehicle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the woman who died in a crash on Monday in north Austin.

Around 11:38 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Braker Lane and the Research Boulevard northbound service road, APD said in a news release Friday.

Person dies in overnight crash in northwest Austin; 3 children, 2 adults injured

The driver of an SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified that woman as Ashlee Marie Pegram, 32.

The passengers of the SUV, and the driver of a sedan were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 32nd fatal crash of 2024, which resulted in 33 fatalities for the year, the release said.

No other details were released Friday.

