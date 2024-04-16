APD identifies man shot by police outside Walmart

Apr. 15—The Albuquerque Police Department released the name of the man fatally shot by police Thursday during a struggle over a gun in front of Walmart in Northeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said as Mark Benavidez exited the Walmart, detectives called out to him and he started to run. He then tried to grab a detective's rifle and several shots were fired. At least one officer shot Benavidez, who died at the scene.

Gallegos said Benavidez was wanted as part of an investigation into several armed robberies. Moments before, detectives arrested Benavidez's girlfriend, Adriana Gonzales, in the parking lot.

The incident was APD's fifth police shooting of the year and fourth that was fatal.

Gallegos said the Multi-Agency Task Force will continue to investigate. After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the city's Superintendent of Police Reform to make final decisions on discipline, Gallegos said.