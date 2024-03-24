APD: Homicide Unit looks into death near travel center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a death in Albuquerque.
Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of 98th Street NW for a “deceased individual” inside of a vehicle. The location was near the Flying J Travel Center and Mister Car Wash.
Limited details have been released, but the Homicide Unit is looking into the case.
