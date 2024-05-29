APD Homicide Unit investigating early morning shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating an early Wednesday shooting where one person was found injured at a gas station and another person was found dead at a residence.

APD said at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, Amarillo officers went to the Toot ‘n Totum at 2601 SW 3rd for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they obtained information from the injured man that another individual could be located at a residence in the 100 block of North Bowyer.

APD said police and paramedics went to the location the man spoke of and found Rosa Maria Rangel, 50, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said next of kin has been notified.

This case is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. No further information was yet available.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it is released.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police officers find woman shot dead, man injured