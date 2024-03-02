APD asking for help finding suspect in Embudo Trailhead murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help tracking down a suspect in a murder at the Embudo Trailhead. APD says the victim, Marvin Riley, was sitting in his car watching the sunset when 28-year-old Paul Lopez approached him and the two got into an argument.

Albuquerque data shows big increase in crime reports, crimes against society by: Curtis Segarra

Police say Lopez shot and killed Riley then fled the scene in a green SUV which was recovered at an apartment complex near the Big-I. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 505-242-COPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.