APD arrests two men, finds nearly 200 rounds of ammo in car

Jun. 11—The Albuquerque Police Department confiscated nearly 200 rounds of ammunition after a recent arrest involving a man firing several pistol rounds into the air.

Enzo Parra-Jimenez, 21, is charged with four counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle. David Arias, 19, is charged with four counts of conspiracy of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Parra-Jimenez and Arias are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Attorneys for both could not be reached Tuesday afternoon. Detention hearings for both men have been set for Friday, according to court records.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 190 rounds of ammunition and two pistols were found in a vehicle in which the two men were stopped.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, APD was dispatched to five ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activations off or near Florida Street.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, a witness told police they saw shots being fired out of a car window as it went down Florida. Police said the activations showed 16 rounds were fired in just over a minute.

Police said they later saw a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and would slow down and speed up before they stopped the vehicle in a trailer park by Cochiti and Florida, where Parra-Jimenez and Arias were arrested.

The complaint states police found two pistols, 190 rounds of ammo and a gun box.

Police said Parra-Jimenez told them he recently purchased a gun and was in the front passenger seat when he fired into the air and "not at anybody in particular" in order to see if the weapon worked. Parra-Jimenez also told police Arias kept loading the firearm and handing it to him.

According to a pretrial motion, "by loading magazines and handing them to Parra-Jimenez, the defendant directly assisted and encouraged Parra-Jimenez in endangering innocent bystanders as Parra-Jimenez shot his gun in the air."