APD arrests third suspect in woman's killing in Northeast Albuquerque

Apr. 1—The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man connected with two other people — including his daughter and her fiancé — in the killing of a woman in Northeast Albuquerque last month.

Detectives found David Haro, 48, at the Union 505 apartments in the 800 block of Locust on Monday, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Haro is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Joshua Dominguez, 23, and Haro's daughter, Destiny Marquez, 21, were arrested last month. Both are also charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Last week, Dominguez and Marquez were charged with second-degree murder by a grand jury, according to court records.

As for the victim, Gallegos said APD is trying to identify her.

"I believe we are trying to get an enhanced image of tattoos to put out to the public to see if we can get help identifying her," he said.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, APD was able to identify Haro in surveillance footage from the incident.

The complaint said around 2:40 a.m. March 15, APD responded to a call of a stabbing in the area of Indian School and Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman covered in blood near the northwest entrance of Cummins Sales and Services on the 1900 block of Broadway NE.

An autopsy revealed the woman had "many" stab wounds, including one that penetrated her heart and killed her, according to police.

Security video showed the woman was approaching the entrance of the business when a silver Honda pulled in front of her, the complaint states. The video showed another person running toward the woman, grabbing her and pulling her to the ground.

According to the complaint, Marquez told police the three suspects pursued the woman after she burglarized their car.

Marquez, Dominguez and Haro then beat her up, stabbed her and ran her over multiple times, the complaint states. Dominguez told police he, Marquez and Marquez's father attacked the woman to get Dominguez's property back.

Police searched Haro's apartment, where the couple lived, and found a box cutter with dried blood and three knives in a dishwasher that "appeared to have been recently run," the complaint states.