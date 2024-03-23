APD arrests suspected drug dealer in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker they say had more than 2,000 fentanyl pills. Jesus Rojas, 33, was arrested near Tower and 86th St. after detectives were able to arrange an undercover transaction with Rojas.

They say he also had more than 26 grams of heroin. He is facing several charges including trafficking a controlled substance.

