APD arrests suspect from May 'shootout' at Northeast Albuquerque Walmart

Jun. 17—An Albuquerque man has been accused of shooting at a Northeast Albuquerque Walmart employee last month after the employee — witnesses told police — had shot at him and two other men.

Manuel Gutierrez, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

A warrant is out for a second man, Elias Sisneros, 25, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, court records state.

Gutierrez was arrested on a warrant Monday by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, court records state, but it is unclear where he was arrested.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, police identified Gutierrez through store surveillance.

At about 8:15 p.m. May 6, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call of a "shootout" at Walmart on Academy near Wyoming.

According to the complaint, a caller told police a man — later identified as Sisneros — had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Sisneros with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition at the time.

University of New Mexico Health spokeswoman Brianna Wilson said Sisneros was released on May 15.

Police said during the May 6 shooting, three men started a disturbance after they were unable to pay with cash. The store only accepted bank cards.

The complaint states that an altercation ensued, resulting in the employee firing at the three men, injuring one.

Police said surveillance showed the victim prepare to fire, only to fall and drop the firearm. Another man — later identified as Gutierrez — picked up the firearm and shot at the employee as the employee ran away.

The complaint states that Gutierrez later threw the firearm on the ground before picking it up and putting it inside a vehicle. Police said officers saw the firearm on the driver's side floorboard.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in May the vehicle linked to the shooting had been sealed pending a search warrant.

Gallegos said the Sisneros was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and had an active warrant.