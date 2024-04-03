APD arrests man accused of March murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting death last week. Officers found Armando Salazar’s body lying on the road near 98th St and Volcano Road NW. His car was found at an apartment in southwest Albuquerque.

BCSO arrests man accused of killing his mother

They searched the apartment on Tuesday where they found bloody clothes and a gun along with some of the victim’s property. They arrested Andrew Chavez who was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is facing murder charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.