APD: 3 men connected to 2023 armed home robbery, 4th suspect at large

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three men were charged in connection to a “randomly targeted” armed home robbery in north Austin last October. Police are currently looking for a fourth suspect tied to the robbery.

Abraham Rodriguez, 31, Corbrie Hemphill, 18, and Isaac Trevino, 18, were arrested and charged in connection to the robbery, according to the Austin Police Department.

The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic male between ages 20 and 30 with a heavy build and long hair in a bun.

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to an October 2023 armed home break-in. (Photos courtesy APD)

Police said the break-in happened Oct. 29 around 4:45 a.m. at the Henry Heights Apartments at 12330 Metric Blvd. Officers responded to a 911 call for a loud disturbance.

APD officers found evidence of forced entry into the apartment including a broken back window and also “multiple trails of blood.”

Robbery unit detectives found the victims were randomly targeted for a home-invasion-style robbery, according to police. Armed suspects forced their way into the apartment, and the victims broke a bedroom window to escape to safety.

Police said Austin-Travis County EMS found two victims who were severely injured. They were taken to a local hospital. The victims said they were held at gunpoint by three men who forced their way into the apartment, according to APD.

Abraham Rodriguez, 31 (Photo courtesy APD)

Corbrie Tyrek Hemphill, 18 (Photo courtesy APD)

Isaac Lee Trevino, 18 (Photo courtesy APD)

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a controlled substance. APD said he has been in custody since Nov. 1.

Hemphill was arrested March 7 and faces two charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Trevino faces two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to APD. He has remained in Hays County Jail custody since Nov. 5 for unrelated charges.

KXAN reached out to attorneys for Hemphill and Rodriguez. This article will be updated if comments are received. An attorney for Trevino was not listed.

People with information can call APD’s robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers online at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

APD said a reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.