APD: 2 men arrested in January shooting death

Two men have been arrested in connection to a January shooting on North Highland that left one person dead, the Amarillo Police Department announced Monday.

APD said that through their investigations, homicide detectives were able to obtain a murder indictment on Isaac Arthur Botello, 22, and a murder and aggravated perjury indictment on Jorge Fabian Cabello, 22. Both men were arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail.

According to previous reports, at about 11 p.m. Jan. 24, Amarillo officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of North Highland on a reported shooting. Once there, officers found Everardo Guadalupe Leal, 23, with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was ultimately declared dead by emergency personnel.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Apache on a second reported shooting, where they found a second man with multiple gunshot wounds who was then taken to a local hospital. APD said it was determined the shootings were related, and that the incidents were sparked by an altercation that occurred at earlier that day at the Grand Street Walmart.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo officers arrest 2 suspects in January shooting death