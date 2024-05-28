APD: 2-day gang operation, investigation leads to arrests, drugs, firearms

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said in a community update Tuesday afternoon that local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked together last week on a two-day operation relating to gang investigations in Amarillo, which yielded multiple arrests, as well as recovered drugs, cash and firearms.

APD's Specialized Operations Division, Criminal Investigation Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division, DPS Highway Patrol Unit, as well as the ATF, FBI, and HSI, conducted a joint operation to address the city’s ongoing and increasing gang-related violent crime, police said.

"Over sixty officers from these various agencies partnered together to conduct investigations and coordinate efforts to combat individuals identified as being involved in violent and gun related offenses within the city," the update states of the May 23-24 operation.

More than 72 traffic stops were conducted in neighborhoods identified as "high crime areas" by the DPS Highway Patrol Unit along with patrol units from Amarillo police. During these stops, officers made more than 18 arrests "for on-view charges and/or arrest warrants," APD said.

In addition, the APD Specialized Operations unit as well as DPS' Criminal Inverstigation Division drafted and conducted three search warrants for residences in both Randall and Potter County within the city limits. During these search warrants, officers seized five firearms, just under three pounds of methamphetamine and just under a pound of cocaine, as well as approximately $14,100 of drug proceeds, APD said.

"The Amarillo Police Department and Department of Public safety will continue to partner with our community to crack down on these criminal organizations and bring to justice anyone who threatens the peace and safety of our citizens," the update states.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police joint operation investigates gang activity in Amarillo