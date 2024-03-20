APD: 19-year-old, 2 juveniles face over 200 charges for 'city-wide vehicle break-in surge'

ASHEVILLE — Asheville police have charged three individuals, including two juveniles, with a slew of crimes in connection to a surge of vehicle break-ins across the city.

Taysean Jaheim Green, 19, was charged with 65 crimes related to the vehicle break-ins, according to a March 20 news release from the Asheville Police Department. He was arrested March 12 and is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $260,000 bond, according to his arrest report and an online jail database.

Green's charges include 29 counts of felony breaking and entering motor vehicle, 29 counts of injury to personal property, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of larceny, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of conspiracy, according to the release.

Prior to Green's arrest, "officers and detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice to file petitions for 200+ charges against two juveniles for crimes related to various Asheville vehicle break-ins," the release said.

Previous news releases show that there have been at least 167 reported incidents of vehicles damaged at "various Asheville locations" since Dec. 9. In the beginning of January, car break-ins occurred at hotels on Tunnel Road, Hendersonville Road and Smokey Park Highway, police said.

"In a majority of the cases, the suspects smashed the vehicle windows and did not take items," the releases said.

In December, officers responded to a series of reports that involved 106 damaged vehicles over the course of one night, a previous news release said.

The Citizen Times reached out to APD for more information.

This story will be updated.

