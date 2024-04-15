Apartments on South Waterfront near proposed pedestrian bridge begin construction

Construction began this week in South Knoxville on two new apartment buildings for students, meeting the growth of the area and the rising student population of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The complex, which brands itself as housing for more than 600 students, will be built on the South Waterfront nexy to where the proposed pedestrian bridge would connect South Knoxville to campus.

The area where the estimated $60 million bridge would land in South Knoxville has seen lots of changes lately, including three other apartment building projects, the hefty $124 million sale of One Riverwalk last November and Kern's Food Hall opening April 13.

Construction on the apartment complex is expected to be complete by summer 2026, according to architecture firm Rhode Partners. Villas Student Housing is developing the project.

UT's student population continues to grow. The university reported its largest enrollment ever at more than 36,000 students in fall 2023.

Student apartments on South Waterfront

The Villas will be similar to the Core Spaces development along Cumberland Avenue in that it's designed for students, but not affiliated directly with UT.

Addresses: 1425 Rocky Shore Lane and 1440 Cityside Lane, near 303 Flats at the intersection of East Blount Avenue and Chapman Highway

Size: Two six-story buildings for a total of 235,000 square feet of rentable space

Occupancy: 605 beds

Floor plans: Studios up to five bedroom apartments, with townhomes on the ground floor

Amenities: Pool deck, basketball court, fitness center, study spaces, scenic views

Render for two new apartment buildings for students in the South Waterfront neighborhood. Located at 1440 Cityside Lane and 1425 Rocky Shore Lane, the development by Villas Student Housing broke ground April 8 and plans to be completed by summer 2026.

The project is led by Villas Student Housing in partnership with Rhode Partners. Both companies are based in Austin, Texas, and this marks the first project in Knoxville for both.

What's happening with Knoxville's pedestrian bridge?

Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (KCDC), which also oversees public housing in the city, purchased land for the bridge project at 2323 W. Blount Ave. in September 2023 for $9 million.

The bridge would allow pedestrians to cross from Clancy Avenue in South Knoxville to UT between Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center and Pratt Pavilion. The project first appeared in the 2006 South Waterfront Vision Plan.

The pedestrian bridge still requires funding, and the city has applied again for a $25 million federal RAISE grant. The city has already secured $20 million in Tennessee Department of Transportation funds, along with $15 million in tax increment financing from KCDC.

UT broke ground on its own new student housing in March, a historic public-private partnership to build three new dormitories that will house almost 3,000 students on campus.

