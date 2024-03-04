Apartment residents concerned as trash piles up

A few week's worth of trash continues to pile up outside a west Baltimore apartment complex, where residents said it's so bad, it has become a health concern. Wanda King and Wilferd Brown told 11 News that taking out the trash has become a hassle because when they do, they're met with a growing pile of garbage sitting in the parking lot. And, it's not just their lot. After each building that comprises the Winchester Apartments complex, there's a parking lot with a corner full of trash. Residents reached out to 11 News about the issue, some saying it has been a problem for a long time. Others believe it has worsened since new management took over. Some residents said they haven't seen the trash picked up in almost a month.

