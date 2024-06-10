An apartment building is on fire in Miami. Reports say a person was found shot inside

A fire Monday morning at a Miami apartment building just west of Interstate 95 might have been preceded by a shooting.

Miami police couldn’t immediately confirm a report that someone had been found shot inside the Temple Court Apartments, 431 NW Third St., before a blaze started that reached at least one of the building’s roofs.

County records say the 61-unit building was built in 1920.

Miami police and Miami Fire Rescue at the scene of the fire at the Temple Court Apartments, 431 NW Third St.

