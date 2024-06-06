Apalachicola Riverkeeper challenges DEP plan to permit oil drilling in North Florida

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is mounting a legal challenge to try to stop the latest effort to drill for oil in environmentally sensitive North Florida.

The nonprofit Riverkeeper filed a petition Thursday seeking to block the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from permitting an exploratory oil well in rural Calhoun County. The well is located between the Apalachicola and Chipola rivers and upstream from the Apalachicola Bay, where long-term restoration efforts continue.

The Riverkeeper said in a Thursday press release that it will ask an administrative law judge to deny the permit based on factors that include potential damage to the river, its surrounding ecosystems and local economies.

The Apalachicola River is seen from the location of Fort Gadsden at Prospect Bluff in the Apalachicola National Forest Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

"Our organization works tirelessly on behalf of our members and the surrounding communities to protect, restore, and advocate for the Apalachicola River and its ecosystem," said Cameron Baxley, Apalachicola Riverkeeper. "Petroleum drilling and the associated industrial activities pose significant threats to the exceptional environmental quality, economic, recreational, and scenic values that this world-class river and bay provide to our region."

In December, Clearwater Land & Minerals FLA of Shreveport, Louisiana, applied for a state permit to conduct exploratory drilling at the site. In April, DEP gave notice that it intended to grant the permit.

DEP previously permitted the site for a different oil company, Cholla Petroleum of Dallas, Texas, which had conducted seismic testing in the area. But Cholla abruptly pulled out in 2021 before drilling ever began, and state permits lapsed.

The latest proposal sparked vocal opposition from environmental groups, local governments, state lawmakers from both parties and regular citizens. Many expressed concerns that drilling could lead to accidents, spills and the release of harmful chemicals into nearby rivers, wetlands, forests and wildlife habitats.

Baxley noted “significant” public and private dollars that have gone toward restoring the Apalachicola River and Bay, which saw its fisheries collapse a decade ago.

“The prospect of industrial oil production threatens to undermine these restoration efforts and the substantial financial investments made by taxpayers and donors including our members," Baxley said. "These wells are not in the public interest of those who derive income, recreation, inspiration, and quality of life from the Apalachicola River and Bay."

Cameron Baxley on the Apalachicola River near Alum Bluff.

DEP noted in a previous email to the Democrat that the permit would allow exploratory drilling only, not commercial production. Were oil discovered, Clearwater would likely seek a new round of permits to begin production.

Brian Miller, DEP press secretary, told the Democrat in an May 22 email that all permit applications are “carefully evaluated under Florida law to ensure that all aspects of the operation will follow the law and are protective of the environment and human health and safety.”

“The current pad is situated on a location that avoids wetlands and other surface waters, including a buffer from any nearby wetland areas, and is required to be constructed to withstand extreme weather conditions,” DEP Press Secretary Brian Miller said in a May 22 email. “It must also be inspected and certificated prior to the commencement of any drilling operations.”

