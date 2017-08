HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Apache Corp said on Thursday it does not expect any 'material implications' to its onshore operations from Hurricane Harvey.

The company operates in the Eagle Ford shale region of Texas, parts of which are expected to be affected by the storm. "We are taking precautions, but do not expect any material implications," Apache spokesman Joe Brettell said.

