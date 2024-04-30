Apache Junction brush fire forces evacuations of homes and livestock

The Apache Junction Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a brush fire had closed Tomahawk Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard in Apache Junction.

The agency added that it was assisting firefighting efforts for a brush fire north of McKellips Boulevard and east of Tomahawk and that people and livestock were being evacuated. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or how many people were being evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brush fire in Apache Junction forces road closures, evacuations