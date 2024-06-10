Apache County's top prosecutor under investigation. What to know

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has executed a search warrant on the Apache County Attorney's Office and revealed it is investigating Apache County Attorney Micheal B. Whiting.

Whiting was not present during the search and was later asked to resign by his chief deputy, Celeste Robertson, and two other high-ranking Apache County Attorney's Office officials.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes subsequently sent the Apache County Board of Supervisors a letter telling them that her office was investigating "the alleged misuse of public monies and threatening and intimidating a political opponent."

Mayes said she would exercise limited supervisory control over the Apache County Attorney's Office.

Here's what to know about the Attorney General's Office investigation into Whiting.

What are the allegations against Michael B. Whiting?

The details of the allegations against Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting are not known publicly.

In a letter demanding Whiting's resignation, Robertson and two other Apache County Attorney's Office officials said the Attorney General's Office investigation was targeting him. They said they were "unsure of the extent of the allegations against" Whiting.

Mayes' letter to the Apache County Board of Supervisors on Friday only said her office was looking into allegations of the misuse of public money and threats and intimidation of a political opponent.

Who is Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting?

Whiting, a Democrat, grew up in Apache County, and his family's presence in the county goes back multiple generations, according to his bio on the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council website.

He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Arizona State University. He began his legal career at a Flagstaff-based law firm before returning to St. Johns, the county seat of Apache County, and working as a prosecutor for the Apache County Attorney's Office.

Whiting is married to Joy Whiting, Apache County's school superintendent. She is also a Democrat.

Whiting became the Apache County Attorney in 2008, beating the incumbent, Criss Candelaria. Since then, Whiting has run unopposed in every election.

Why did Whiting's colleagues request his resignation?

Robertson, Assistant Chief Deputy County Attorney Tyron Jensen and Lead Prosecutor Garet Kartchner wrote a letter calling for Whiting's resignation because of how he responded to state investigators' search two days earlier. They wrote that as lawyers, they had an ethical obligation to do so.

"We understand that you have not personally appeared in or prosecuted any criminal case in over a decade," they wrote. "However, you are the figurehead of our office, and as such, the allegations against you, as well as your conduct in recent days, reflect poorly on our entire office and our entire county government."

They wrote that Whiting was not at the office when the search began and did not return after they asked him to, even though he told them he would. Whiting then stopped communicating with them for hours and the letter's authors did not know where he was, the letter states.

Robertson, Jensen and Kartchner asserted Whiting was "at the Board of Supervisors meeting room less than one mile" from the county attorney's offices when the search began. But hours later, they wrote, Whiting texted saying he was done with meetings "up North" and that he was now in cellphone range.

"As your staff, we knew that the meetings you had scheduled that day were not in the northern part of the County, but instead, at the County office in St. Johns," the trio wrote. "You were also mere seconds away when you first assured us you were on your way, but you never came to the office. You texted you would call later that evening and hold a staff meeting the next day. You did neither."

The search continued into the night and disrupted the flow of normal procedures, they wrote. People who visited the office to discuss their cases had to be turned away, staff could not use computers because digital evidence was being collected and staff had to be sent home because they could not complete their work, according to the letter.

"The investigation into your alleged misconduct has brought about unparalleled scrutiny and distrust towards our office," the letter states.

The decision to ask Whiting to resign, they wrote, did not come lightly. The letter's authors said they hoped the attorney general's investigation would be thorough and justice served as they continued to handle hundreds of cases at their office while he remained absent.

"To ensure the integrity of our criminal cases and restore the public's trust in our office, it is necessary for you to step down," they wrote.

Who is now running the Apache County Attorney's Office?

Whiting told The Republic he planned to continue serving as county attorney.

In her letter to the Apache County Board of Supervisors several days after the search warrant was executed, Mayes gave Robertson "full authority" to make decisions as if she were the county attorney in Whiting's absence. Mayes did so because Whiting had not returned to the county attorney's office since it was searched, she wrote.

In emails to The Republic, Whiting explained his absence by saying he was on a pre-planned family trip in California. On Friday, June 7, he said in an email that he had returned from the trip. Robertson said that Whiting's office was not aware of any planned trip.

Whiting told The Republic that he looked forward to working closely with the Attorney General's Office as they "work through the current situation." Robertson also said he would meet with his staff to discuss their concerns when he returned to the office.

The County Attorney's Office will need to provide monthly expenditure reports to the Attorney General's Office, according to Mayes' letter. If Whiting returns to the office, she said, he must get approval from her office before making "personnel decisions" or spending more than $200.

Mayes also gave Robertson the authority "to preserve any and all evidence necessary for the Attorney General's investigation."

Past controversy in the Apache County Attorney's Office under Whiting

Whiting created a stir when he hired the former Apache County sheriff, Brian Hounshell, as an investigator for the County Attorney's Office.

Hounshell had pled guilty in 2007 in a case about the misuse of public funds and resigned. Two years later, Whiting hired Hounshell.

In 2010, a judge took the Apache County Attorney's Office off a case related to multiple murders because Hounshell visited the defendant in jail without first telling the man's attorney and put pressure on him to agree to a plea deal.

Whiting and his former chief deputy faced a bar complaint and were reprimanded for authorizing Hounshell to make the jail visit.

Hounshell is now the director of Apache County's Emergency Management and Preparedness Department.

