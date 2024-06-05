Apache County Attorney's Office searched by Arizona Attorney General's Office

Arizona Attorney General's Office investigators searched the Apache County Attorney's Office on Tuesday morning, according to state officials.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office declined to comment further on Wednesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers provided security while the search was executed, said Bart Graves, a DPS spokesperson.

Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The Apache County Attorney's Office and the Apache County Manager's Office declined to comment.

The Apache County Sheriff's Office was not involved in the operation, said spokesperson Jesse Robinson.

Apache County stretches from the state's northeast corner down through the White Mountains. The Navajo Nation overlays much of the county, which includes the communities of Chinle, St. Johns and Eagar.

