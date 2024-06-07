Apache County Attorney's Office officials call for resignation of their boss, Michael B. Whiting

Leaders within the Apache County Attorney's Office on Thursday asked their boss, Michael B. Whiting, to resign after their office was searched earlier this week in an Attorney General's Office investigation they said targets him.

Whiting avoided the office, leaving the agency without its leader, while state officials executed a search warrant Tuesday morning, according to the letter penned by Chief Deputy County Attorney Celeste Robertson, Assistant Chief Deputy County Attorney Tyron Jensen and Lead Prosecutor Garet Kartchner.

Whiting's residence was also searched, the letter states.

The letter's authors said they did not know the extent of the allegations against Whiting but that it cast a negative light on the office and the county's government.

"We are fearful of retaliation," they wrote. "We are fearful for our safety and the safety of our loved ones. Meanwhile, your whereabouts remain unknown."

The Attorney General's Office has declined to provide details about the investigation.

The investigators were courteous, the letter states, but the situation left the authors in a "state of shock" as they waited in the lobby and were interviewed by agents.

The letter states that after its authors informed Whiting of the search, he did not come to the office, although he told them he would. He repeatedly asked what the warrant was for and "demanded" it be read to him, the letter states.

While the search proceeded, Whiting turned his phone off, and the GPS device on his county vehicle was disabled, according to the letter. The letter's authors did not know where he was, they wrote.

The search continued into the night and disrupted the flow of normal procedures, they wrote. People who visited the office to discuss their cases had to be turned away, staff could not use computers because digital evidence was being collected and staff had to be sent home because they could not complete their work, according to the letter.

After news of the search broke, Whiting, in an emailed statement to The Arizona Republic on Wednesday, said his office remained open and was "continuing to serve the public."

"We knew the process would be somewhat disruptive to the efficient operations of the office, but the agents were very professional and the disruption was minimal," Whiting said. "In speaking with people present, including one of the agents, everybody was very cordial and very cooperative."

But Whiting's colleagues said in their letter that his claim about the office continuing to serve the public and the search being a minimal disruption was not true.

"Since you failed to return to the office, you have no first-hand knowledge of what actually occurred in our office that day and the disruption that it caused," they wrote.

Whiting has not returned to the office since, the letter states, and he did not reach out to his colleagues again until Thursday when he tried to downplay the investigation in a text.

The Apache County Attorney's Office officials wrote that, based on the allegations against Whiting and his behavior throughout the execution of the search warrant, they would be sending a copy of the letter to the State Bar of Arizona and the Apache County Board of Supervisors.

The decision to ask Whiting to resign, they wrote, did not come lightly. The letter's authors said they hoped the attorney general's investigation would be thorough and justice served as they continued to handle hundreds of cases at their office while he remained absent.

"To ensure the integrity of our criminal cases and restore the public's trust in our office, it is necessary for you to step down," they wrote.

Who is Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting?

Whiting grew up in Apache County, and his family has a long history there, according to his bio on the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council website.

Whiting attended Arizona State University for his undergraduate degree and law school. His spouse, Joy Whiting, is Apache County's school superintendent.

Whiting, a Democrat, was elected to serve as Apache County Attorney in 2008 after running against then-incumbent Criss Candelaria.

Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting was first elected in 2008. He appears here in a YouTube video uploaded in 2014.

Candelaria said on Thursday that he first became familiar with Whiting when he hired him as a prosecutor. Candelaria said he quickly got the impression Whiting was prone to lying about his professional experience.

"He was somebody that didn't know what he was doing," Candelaria said. "In fact, he asked one of my secretaries, who was my lead secretary, how to prosecute a case."

When the two campaigned against each other, Candelaria said, Whiting overstated his past legal work.

Candelaria said he believes that he lost the election because of Whiting's exaggerations and because Whiting had the support of former Apache County Sheriff Brian Hounshell. Hounshell was convicted of corruption and misuse of public funds in 2007, forcing his resignation, but still had political sway in the county.

"Part of the Michael Whiting strategy and that of the good ol' boys is you fly as high as you can to keep under the radar because the world is concerned with Pima County and Maricopa County," he said.

State officials do not look at Apache County or Navajo County unless something severe happens, Candelaria said.

Whiting has run unopposed since beating Candelaria in 2008. On Thursday, he told The Republic in an email that he wanted to read the letter before responding.

Apache County stretches from the state's northeast corner down through the White Mountains. The Navajo Nation overlays much of the county, which includes the communities of Chinle, St. Johns and Eagar.

Republic reporters Christina Avery, Fernando Cervantes Jr. and Jimmy Jenkins contributed.

Reach the reporters at elena.santacruz@gannett.com and miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting asked by staff to resign