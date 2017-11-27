AP Top Heat Check: After shakeup, greatest Saturday ever

Clemson tight end D.J. Greenlee (87) celebrates in front of fans after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 34-10. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

No need to wait until New Year's Day. The playoffs start in college football this weekend.

For just the second time in the 81-year history of the AP college football poll, four games in one weekend will match teams ranked in the top 10. That's cool. What makes it even better is all of those games have major playoff ramifications for both participants. Basically, it is quarterfinals weekend, but adding to the intrigue is not everyone will advance.

You could call it the greatest Saturday in college football history.

And Alabama won't be playing, though the Crimson Tide will loom large over the games. The Tide relinquished the top spot in the AP poll on Sunday after losing to Auburn the day before. Alabama, No. 1 since preseason, slipped to No. 5. The Tide was eliminated from Southeastern Conference championship contention but not necessarily from the College Football Playoff race.

One and two (Miami) both lost this past weekend, something that hasn't happened since 2012. With that the AP poll voters got a chance to sort of take a fresh look at the rankings. Clemson is the new No. 1, taking a close vote with No. 2 Oklahoma. Wisconsin is No. 3 and Auburn moved up to fourth.

Heat check takes a look at the reboot.

No. 1 Clemson (11-1)

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 for the ninth time in the AP poll history. The first two came during their 1981 championship season. The last seven have been since November 2015.

Next: vs. No. 7 Miami, ACC championship.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 2 Oklahoma (11-1)

The Sooners just missed being No. 1, trailing Clemson by 18 points and three first-place votes (27-24). Maybe it's better off. The last time the Sooners were No. 1 heading into the Big 12 championship was 2003 — when they were upset by Kansas State.

Next: vs. No. 10 TCU, Big 12 championship.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 3 Wisconsin (12-0)

Badgers have their best ranking since being No. 2 in the 1963 and they finished a regular season unbeaten for the first time since 1912.

Next: vs. No. 8 Ohio State, Big Ten championship.

Heat check: Still, just a touch too hot.

No. 4 Auburn (10-2)

The Tigers put up 896 yards against Georgia and Alabama in the last three weeks, teams that are allowing a combined average of 528 yards per game.

Next: vs. No. 6 Georgia, SEC championship.

Heat check: Little cold. Flip-flop with Wisconsin.

No. 5 Alabama (11-1)

Turns out, the Crimson Tide really were vulnerable.

Next: TBD.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 6 Georgia (11-1)

Expect a much better effort by the Bulldogs this time around against Auburn.

Next: vs. No. 4 Auburn, SEC championship.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 7 Miami (10-1)

Can the Hurricanes be the second straight team to lose to Pitt and win a national title?

Next: vs. No. 1 Clemson, ACC championship.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 8 Ohio State (10-2)

How many missed throws in the Big Ten championship game by J.T. Barrett before Buckeyes fans start calling for Dwayne Haskins?

Next: vs. No. 3 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 9 Penn State (10-2)

Two losses by a combined four points, both on the road. Heat check is not endorsing expansion of the playoff, but Penn State is the reason you could argue to expand the playoff.

Next: TBD.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 10 TCU (9-2)

The Horned Frogs get a second chance at Oklahoma and the opportunity to make the Big 12 look foolish for bringing back its championship game.

Next: vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, Big 12 championship.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 11 Southern California (10-2)

USC probably would have preferred a chance to avenge its loss to Washington State in the Pac-12 title game rather than having to beat Stanford twice, this time with an improving quarterback.

Next: vs. No. 14 Stanford, Pac-12 championship, Friday.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 12 UCF (11-0)

Maybe the most entertaining offense in college football.

Next: vs. No. 16 Memphis, AAC championship.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 13 Washington (10-2)

The Huskies' 10 wins lack the oomph of signature victories, but dominating Washington State and Oregon always makes for a successful season in Seattle.

Next: TBD.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 14 Stanford (9-3)

The Cardinal tend to get better as the season goes along. Though maybe coach David Shaw should have switched to QB K.J. Costello a little sooner.

Next: vs. No. 11 Southern Cal, Pac-12 championship, Friday.