AP source: Tannehill to have knee surgery and miss season

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the entire season.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the Dolphins hadn't disclosed it publicly. Tannehill will be placed on injured reserve, the person said.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his knee, reinjured it a week into training camp on Aug. 3. The Dolphins consulted with specialists before deciding surgery was the best option.

Jay Cutler, who parted with the Chicago Bears after eight seasons, agreed to delay his fledgling network TV career and signed a $10 million, one-year contract Monday to replace Tannehill.

