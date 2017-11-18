Dolphins waive linebacker Rey Maualuga after arrest in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins waived linebacker Rey Maualuga on Saturday after he was arrested on a battery charge in Miami.

The team announced the move without comment on the legal situation, saying they were promoting running back De'Veon Smith from the practice squad to take Maualuga's roster spot.

It was unclear if Maualuga had an attorney or what the circumstances were surrounding the arrest. Court records in Miami-Dade County show an open battery case against Maualuga, though no other information about that was listed Saturday.

Maualuga had 23 tackles for the Dolphins this season in six games, four of them being starts. Miami hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL