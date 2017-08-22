CLEVELAND (AP) — AP source: Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and 2018 first-round draft pick.
CLEVELAND (AP) — AP source: Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and 2018 first-round draft pick.
Kay: We have rules to become a citizen. Sure it's hard and a long process but it has and can be done. Tons of countries make the people their follow their rules or they are promptly deported. Why can't people just follow the rules if they want to be here so bad for so long? Took my mom 10 years but she did it.
970