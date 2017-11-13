AP source: Braves hire Alex Anthopoulos as general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have selected a young but experienced leader to guide their team, hiring former Dodgers and Blue Jays executive Alex Anthopoulos as their general manager, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Anthopoulos, 40, is expected to be introduced as general manager on Monday, the person told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity Monday because the hiring has yet to be announced.

Anthopoulos, Toronto's onetime general manager, spent the last two seasons as the Dodgers' vice president of baseball operations. He succeeds John Coppolella, who was forced to resign on Oct. 2 after an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball disclosed rule violations committed by the Braves in the international player market.

After being named the Blue Jays' GM in 2009, Anthopoulos helped build the team that won the AL East in 2015, ending a 22-year postseason drought.

It was not immediately known if Anthopoulos will be given control of baseball operations with the Braves, duties that have been managed by team president John Hart.

Hart temporarily assumed general manager duties while looking for Coppolella's replacement.

Gordon Blakeley, the team's international scouting chief, also resigned last month following the disclosure of international scouting violations described by Hart as "serious."

Anthopoulos began his baseball career with the Montreal Expos as a publicity intern before moving to scouting for three years. He joined Toronto after the 2003 season as a scouting coordinator and earned a promotion to VP of baseball operations and assistant GM in 2006 before taking over as GM.

