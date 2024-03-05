AP Player of the Week: Stanford's Cameron Brink helped Stanford wrap up 27th Pac-12 title

Stanford forward Cameron Brink drives to the basket against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. Stanford won 67-63. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 17 of the season:

CAMERON BRINK, STANFORD

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 21.5 points, 20.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to help Stanford sweep then-No. 11 Oregon State and Oregon on the road to wrap up the school's 27th Pac-12 regular-season title. She had 25 points and 24 rebounds in a 67-63 victory over the Beavers — the only player ever to have those numbers on the road against a ranked opponent in the past 25 years.

RUNNER-UP

Caitlin Clark, Iowa. She averaged 34 points, 10.5 assists and 8 rebounds in two wins for Iowa, including a victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State. Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball by passing Pete Maravich's mark in the win over the Buckeyes. She also became the first Big Ten women's player to make more than 500 3-pointers (509).

HONORABLE MENTION

Paige Bueckers, UConn; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Tess Heal, Santa Clara. The sophomore guard led the Broncos to wins over Pacific and Loyola Marymount. She scored a career-high 40 points and had seven assists in the eight-point win over Pacific on Saturday. That came after a 15-point, 10-assist effort in a victory over Loyola Marymount two days earlier.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Janie McCauley, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

