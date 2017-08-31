AP PHOTOS: Searching for survivors in Harvey-swamped homes

HOUSTON (AP) — Rescuers pounded on doors and shouted for survivors as they did a block-by-block search Thursday of tens of thousands of Houston homes deluged by Harvey.

The crews looked for those awaiting help as well as the dead. The official death toll from the storm remained at 31, though more fatalities were expected.

More than 37,000 homes have been heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 destroyed statewide. The water began to recede in in the nation's fourth-largest city as the threat moved to the Texas-Louisiana state line, where roads were washed out and communities struggled with rising water.

Meanwhile, fires and two explosions rocked a chemical plant northeast of Houston early Thursday. Authorities said the blasts at the Arkema Inc. plant were small and a plume of smoke initially called dangerous was not a threat to people.

Harvey was still expected to dump heavy rain on parts of Louisiana, Tennessee and Kentucky through Friday.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers covering Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.