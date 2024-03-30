AP PHOTOS: Good Friday in Latin America

Faithful take part in a Way of the Cross reenactment, as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Colina, Chile, Friday, March 29, 2024. Holy Week commemorates the last week of Jesus' earthly life which culminates with his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Across Latin America, Roman Catholic faithful commemorated Good Friday with processions and ceremonies re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus.

In the Guatemalan town of Antigua, devotees wearing purple and white carried a tree-ton religious float with a 300-year-old, life-size statue of Jesus bearing the cross during a procession. Brazilians lined the streets in the Complexo do Alemao favela to watch a Way of the Cross reenactment.

On a hill overlooking the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, men costumed as Roman soldiers tied men to wooden crosses as residents gathered to watch the reenactment of the crucifixion.

In Ecuador, thousands of penitents accompanied a statue of Jesus the Almighty in a march through the capital, while In Cuba, faithful marked Good Friday with a procession through the streets of Havana.