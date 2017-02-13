AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, photo, a performer twirls a can lit with a flame during a ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at Gangneung Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea. The opening ceremony for the winter games will be held on Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Tens of thousands of Indonesians gathered at the national mosque in the capital on Saturday for mass prayers urging people to vote for a Muslim governor of the city as the country prepares for regional elections this week. The crowds overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque in the heart of Jakarta into the surrounding streets. Clerics gave sermons calling on people to protect Islam and vote for Muslim candidates.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, more than 650 pilot whales beached themselves at the tip of New Zealand's South Island in two separate mass strandings. About 350 whales died, including 20 that were euthanized. Another 100 were refloated by volunteers and more than 200 swam away unassisted. Hundreds of volunteers, from farmers to tourists, spent days at the beach dousing the whales with buckets of water to keep them cool and trying to refloat them.

Twelve people, including young children, were killed in landslides on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali that also wiped out several homes.

The one-year countdown to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, began with Yuna Kim revealing the Olympic torch and organizers opening online ticket reservations. South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and an International Olympic Committee delegation also attended the ceremony.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.