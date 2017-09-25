AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch out their arms out to collect chocolates and milk distributed by Bangladeshi men at Taiy Khali refugee camp, Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured in to Bangladesh over the last four weeks fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar. And the U.N.’s child rights agency UNICEF has so far counted about 1,400 children who have crossed the border without their parents. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)

Rohingya Muslims who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, including many children, waited on line to collect food aid near the Kutupalong refugee camp. Over the last month, an estimated 430,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh as their homes and villages were set on fire by mobs of soldiers and Buddhist monks. They have brought with them accounts of soldiers spraying their villages with gunfire.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Indian artists dressed as the Hindu god Rama performed during Dussehra festivities. The Hindu festival of Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.

Sorana Cirstea of Romania took on Nicole Gibbs of the United States in a second-round match at the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul. Cirstea won the match in straight sets, but then lost in the quarterfinals.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.