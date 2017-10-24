AP Interview: Tokyo vows clean water for Olympic triathlon

TOKYO (AP) — A top Tokyo Olympic organizer has pledged to keep water clean and safe at marathon swimming and triathlon venue where bacterial contamination was detected during the summer, saying water quality has improved and further measures are being tested.

Toshiro Muto, Tokyo organizing committee CEO, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that officials have been trying out various measures at the Odaiba Marine Park venue, including underwater curtains to close off the venue, which have tested effective.

The water quality survey during the summer found E.coli at concentrations up to 21 times the levels permitted by the sport's governing body, a surprise for a country known for cleanliness that raised concerns among athletes. Metropolitan officials attributed the excessive reading to Tokyo's record summertime rainfall that affected sewage processing capacity.