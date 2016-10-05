AP FACT CHECK: Claims in the VP debate

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Not all the claims in the vice presidential debate stand up to scrutiny. A look at some of them and how they compare with the facts:

REPUBLICAN MIKE PENCE: "The fact that under this past administration, we've almost doubled the national debt is atrocious.... Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine want more of the same."

THE FACTS: As a share of the total U.S. economy, the national debt has gone up 35 percent; not a doubling.

Still, the debt has ballooned to $19.6 trillion. This largely reflected efforts by the Obama administration to stop the Great Recession.

Would Clinton similarly increase the debt? Not according to an analysis by the independent Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The Clinton plan with its tax increases would increase the gross debt — both privately and publicly held— by $450 billion over 10 years. Mind you, that is on top of an $8.8 trillion increase already projected by the government under current law.

As for Donald Trump, the committee says his tax-cut-heavy plan would increase the gross debt by $4.3 trillion —nearly 10 times more than Clinton's plan would do.

___

DEMOCRAT TIM KAINE on immigration: "Our plan is like Ronald Reagan in 1986."

THE FACTS: There are similarities for sure but Clinton's proposal would have far broader impact. The estimated population of immigrants living in the United States illegally is now roughly 11 million. In 1986, the so-called Reagan amnesty bill legalized the immigration status of about 3 million people.

There are also some notable differences between the law signed by President Reagan and Clinton's proposal. The Reagan law included a provision that made it illegal for businesses to hire workers who don't have the legal right to work in the United States. Enforcement of that provision has never fully materialized. Clinton's plan as laid out in her campaign website does not address workforce enforcement.

____

KAINE on Trump's tax plan: "The second component of the plan is massive tax breaks for the very top, trillions of dollars of tax breaks for people just like Donald Trump. The problem with this ... is that's exactly what we did 10 years ago and it put the economy into the deepest recession — the deepest recession since the 1930s."

THE FACTS: There's no serious argument that the Bush tax cuts brought on the recession. The recession was driven largely by the bust in the housing market. Critics might blame lax oversight by the Bush administration of the financial markets and of lenders, but the tax cuts were not a major factor in the recession. It's true they failed to spur significant income growth before the housing bubble popped nearly a decade ago, leading to a wave of foreclosures as the economy plunged into its deepest downturn since the Great Depression. But President Barack Obama chose to extend some of them in order to deal with the recession and its aftermath.

___

DEMOCRAT TIM KAINE, on fighting the Islamic State: "Donald Trump doesn't have a plan."

THE FACTS: Clinton also doesn't have a plan that is materially different than what President Barack Obama is already doing.

She's described a three-part strategy that involves crushing IS "on its home turf" in the Middle East, disrupting its infrastructure on the ground and online, and protecting America and its allies. All are current elements of the Obama administration's strategy, so it's not clear what would change or if she would accelerate any portions of it.

It's also the case that Trump has not laid out a clear plan, though he claims to have a "secret" one that he won't detail.

___

PENCE: "The Trump Foundation is a private family foundation. They give virtually every cent in the Trump Foundation to charitable causes. Less than 10 cents on the dollar in the Clinton Foundation has gone to charitable causes."

THE FACTS: Rather than send money to other charities, the Clinton Foundation tends to spend its money on its own charitable programs. Pence's claim ignores these internal initiatives, overlooking the Clinton Foundation's work on African farming, climate change and AIDS treatment. Many non-profits spend the bulk of their charitable money on their own efforts rather than on outside charitable groups.

As for Trump's foundation, multiple questions have been raised about its namesake's generosity.