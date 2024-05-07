AP explains: Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing in Gaza
The AP's Jon Gambrell explains Israeli military's seizure of the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip. The seizure comes as Israeli authorities said it was moving forward with an offensive in the southern city even as cease-fire negotiations with Hamas remain on a knife’s edge. The move comes after hours of whiplash in the Israel-Hamas war, with the militant group on Monday saying it accepted an Egyptian-Qatari mediated cease-fire proposal.