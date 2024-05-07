AP explains: Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing in Gaza

TechCrunch

India's Election Commission has issued an advisory to all political parties, urging them to refrain from using deepfakes and other forms of misinformation in their social media posts during the country's ongoing general elections. The move comes after the constitutional body faced criticism for not doing enough to combat such campaigns in the world's most populous nation. The advisory, released on Monday (PDF), requires political parties to remove any deepfake audio or video within three hours of becoming aware of its existence.