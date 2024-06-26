AP calls Utah attorney general’s race for Derek Brown

Republican Utah attorney general candidate Derek Brown speaks to attendees at the Holladay City Hall in Holladay on Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Associated Press called the Utah attorney general’s race for Derek Brown, who is leading Republican challengers Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry. With 70% of the vote in, Brown had received 46%, Terry 33.40% and Mylar 20.6%.

The three challengers vied for the seat left open when Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes decided not to run.

At the Utah Republican state convention in April, Mylar and Terry split the delegate vote, earning them a spot on the ballot. Brown collected signatures to end up on the ballot. A fourth candidate, Trent Christensen, was eliminated at convention.

During convention, Mylar emphasized his experience with the conservative legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom and touted his fight for Utahns to receive religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations.

Terry referenced her background as assistant attorney general and her current job as the director of Utah’s Division of Risk Management. During her pitch, she referenced her endorsement from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Brown touted his endorsement from Sen. Mike Lee and his conservative bonafides as evidence he would stand up to the federal government. He said with the Supreme Court the way it is, he could lead Utah’s fight against federal overreach.

As the race continued, candidates began to differentiate themselves further.

Brown, who received the lion’s share of endorsements in the race including from Rep. Blake Moore, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and several state lawmakers, pitched himself as the candidate who conservative leaders trust. On the trail, he spoke about how he’s ready to fight big tech, big pharma and protect Utah’s land and natural resources.

Calling himself battle-tested and ready, Mylar spoke about his defense of pro-life sidewalk counselors, his fight for parental rights and his experience defending law enforcement from suits. He also said he would lead out on prosecuting crime from migrants and defend Utah’s borders.

Drawing her experience representing Utah agencies, Terry focused on her time directing the state risk management and representing Utah schools. During her time campaigning, Terry spoke about the work she would do to protect access to public lands and to fight policies from the Department of Education.

The three candidates appeared side-by-side at a debate hosted by the Utah Debate Commission earlier in June. The candidates agreed that the state should continue litigation against social media companies, defend its abortion laws and address the fentanyl epidemic.

They differentiated themselves by pointing toward their qualifications and the approach they would take.

Brown gave four reasons for running — the names of each of his children — and said he was worried about the direction of the state. “We right now have a brief window of time with the Supreme Court where we can actually push back in a way that lets Utahns make Utah decisions and not federal bureaucrats.”

Pitching himself as the candidate with political savvy and legal experience, Brown said he has the experience to navigate the office and lead out on issues like social media.

Mylar said what’s different between him and his opponents “is the kind of cases that I’ve handled the last 24 year as a private attorney. I’ve handled numerous cases where I’ve vindicated people’s constitutional rights.”

After the debate, Mylar told media he would defend laws with which he disagrees as long as they were constitutional. “Now, if there’s a law that I just disagree with, and we’re not talking about it being constitutional or not, you need to put aside those things as attorney general and be able to be independent and say, we will need to vigorously fight this.”

Terry said she is running for the office because she loves doing this kind of work and wants to fight for the people of Utah. “This is the work that I’ve been doing for the last 10 years,” said Terry. “This is the work I want to keep doing.”

Speaking about social media companies, Terry said she would continue the litigation the state already has launched. “The social media companies, they know and they have known for a long time, that they are harming people.”

No public polling was released during the course of the election.

Whoever wins the primary election will advance to face Rudy J. Bautista (Democrat), Andrew McCullough (Libertarian), Michelle Quist (United Utah) and Andrew Hepworth (unaffiliated) in the Nov. 5 general election.