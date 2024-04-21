AOC to campaign for Summer Lee at Pittsburgh rally

Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-12th District (photo via Summer Lee campaign)

In the final push before the primary election, U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-12th District) will be hosting a rally on Sunday alongside some well-known progressives with ties to the region and beyond.

Lee will hold a get out the vote (GOTV) rally and canvass launch at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters, with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

Lee, who became the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress in 2022 after winning a competitive primary for the 12th Congressional District, is facing a primary challenge from Bhavini Patel, an Edgewood Borough Councilmember.

Lee has become known as part of the “Squad,” a group of progressive House members that includes Ocasio-Cortez.

Patel’s campaign did not reply to a request for comment.

Lee has enjoyed a significant fundraising advantage over Patel and support from progressive organizations, while Patel has earned support from more moderate unions and organizations.

Both campaigns and outside organizations have spent significant money on advertising in the district.

Sunday isn’t the first time that a well-known progressive outside of western Pennsylvania has gone to bat for Lee in the region. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) rallied support for Lee’s first campaign in 2022.

The race for the Democratic Party nomination in PA-12 is one of the most closely watched primary races in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23.

