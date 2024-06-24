Was anything learned in East Brunswick yearbook controversy?

EAST BRUNSWICK – Mayor Brad Cohen is relieved that no proof was found of any racial, religious or political bias directed at Jewish or Muslim students following an independent investigation into the wrong photo for the Jewish Student Union published in the 2024 East Brunswick High School yearbook.

"That would have been extremely disheartening for a community that prides itself on its diversity and acceptance," Cohen said in late Thursday post to the community on his Facebook page.

The post made no reference to Cohen's earlier Facebook comment about the yearbook incident allegedly being "blatantly antisemitic."

The New Jersey office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ) condemned the mayor’s earlier statement, adding many in the Muslim community felt it was partially responsible for the backlash Muslim students faced in the aftermath of a mistake they played no part in. CAIR-NJ called on Cohen to apologize for releasing publicly a harmful and presumptuous statement on the sensitive matter prior to the probe’s conclusion.

Earlier this month when the yearbooks were distributed, students and community found the photo for the Jewish Student Union incorrectly had a photo of the Muslim Club and there were no names listed for the Jewish Student Union members, a mistake that roiled the community, upsetting both Jewish and Muslim students.

An independent investigation, the results of which were recently released by the school district, found the wrong photo was the result of an "unfortunate error" on the part of the lead yearbook staff advisor who took responsibility for finalizing all the school club pages in the nearly 300-page yearbook. The name of yearbook staff advisor, who was serving in her first year in that position, was redacted from the investigation report on the district's website.

The lead yearbook advisor expressed "deep remorse at her error," and sadness that her mistake caused an uproar, the investigation report states, adding she holds no ill will toward any group of people. The report also indicates the advisor was working to complete the yearbook by an April 11 deadline when she pulled the wrong photo from the yearbook photo library computer system and placed it in the Jewish Student Union space in the yearbook.

Cohen thanked the school district and its consultant for the timely investigation into the yearbook photo error. He said making the findings public is the first step in the healing process for all those hurt by the incident.

But the mayor added there is more work to be done, by the school district and the township.

"It is clear that the school administration has an enormous amount of work ahead of itself related to the proper management of a complicated, yet extremely important, high school yearbook. At a minimum, they will need to institute proper controls, checks, and supervision of the entire yearbook process," said Cohen, adding it is inconceivable to him that those systems are not already in place.

"Additionally, I am certain that the schools will institute diversity, equity, inclusion, and acceptance training programs that address issues raised over the past two weeks. But this important work cannot wait until the fall," he said.

The investigation report also recommended formal training for the lead yearbook advisor by the yearbook vendor; have the East Brunswick High School principal, or the principal's designee, review each yearbook page and sign off on printed and online copies; approve an additional lead yearbook advisor position to avoid errors; review the titles of yearbook folders and tags in the photo library so they are individualized for each club, group or sport; create a detailed checklist and timeline for information needed for each page; and require all club advisors to timely provide information requested by yearbook staff.

The school superintendent also said there would be accountability for the mistakes that were made, but didn't specify what that would be or if the yearbook staff advisor, a tenured teacher, would face any discipline.

Cohen said the township will work with the schools, the Clergy Council, leaders in the Jewish and Muslim communities and others to rebuild bridges between communities that have felt pain.

"Some of this work has already begun as I have met with members of both the Muslim and Jewish communities to discuss their concerns. I am working with the Clergy Council on discussion groups, social events, and programs for the community, and believe that this work must start now," Cohen said. "I am ever hopeful that the unity which once defined our community will return, grow stronger, and ensure that hate never finds a home in East Brunswick."

