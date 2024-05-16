New Antlers Dog Park opens in Downtown Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Happening on Thursday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs you and your furry best friend can help the city parks department celebrate the opening of the Antlers dog park.

The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services said construction on the new ADA-accessible dog park located at 31 Pikes Peak Avenue in Antlers Park is now complete and ready to provide a safe and enjoyable space for your furry friends to play, exercise, and socialize.

The space includes two separate play areas, one for small dogs and another for larger dogs, and features a large fence with double gates, synthetic turf, a sitting area, play amenities, and a dog water station.

This project, part of the Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan, was designed based on the community’s feedback which identified preferred amenities for Antlers Park improvements. The park’s final master plan includes a tree canopy walk, an event garden, and a picnic lawn.

The Downtown Historic Parks—which includes Antlers, Acacia, and Alamo Square make up three legacy public spaces that have provided the community with recreation for more than a century.

Find the final master plans of Acacia, Antlers, and Alamo Square Parks at ColoradoSprings.gov/downtownhistoricparks.

The $510,000 improvement project is funded thanks to voter approval of ballot issue 2B in the November 2019 election, which allowed the City to keep $7 million in excess of 2018 TABOR revenue.

Dogs are encouraged to attend the opening day, but remember to keep your dog on a leash until they are inside the fence of the dog park.

