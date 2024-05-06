Antler hunter finds remains belonging to Idaho man missing since 2019, Utah police say

An antler hunter stumbled upon the skeletal remains of an Idaho man who had been missing since 2019, deputies said.

Matthew Broncho’s remains were discovered April 27 in the Hansel Mountains near Snowville, Utah, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 3 Facebook post.

Broncho was 34 years old when he was last seen March 20, 2019, in Fort Hall, Idaho, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

His truck was found abandoned along Interstate 84 in Snowville with his wallet and phone inside, deputies said.

Deputies said his dog was also missing but was later found roaming near the town March 27.

Rescuers searched for Broncho in Utah and Idaho, but he was not found until the antler hunter discovered his remains.

Broncho was identified through dental records, deputies said.

“I appreciate everybody who helped spreading the word and sharing posts … he can come home now,” his aunt wrote on Facebook.

Snowville, Utah, is about a 90-mile drive south of Fort Hall, Idaho.

