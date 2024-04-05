After antisemitic ‘Zoom bombing,’ town of Matthews shuts down online speakers at meetings

The town of Matthews in early March ended the public’s ability to comment at meetings via Zoom in response to a group of people who made hateful and antisemitic comments during a town meeting.

Officials say they haven’t received any complaints about the changes.

The town board’s action followed an incident in late February during which several individuals spewed antisemitic, homophobic, and transphobic speech over Zoom during a public meeting.

At a special meeting on March 5, Mayor John Higdon offered three proposed changes to how public comments should be conducted:

Suspend the use of Zoom as a platform for public comment.

Only allow people to speak who attend in person.

Request all speakers to state their names and addresses for the record.

Although he wasn’t present at the time of the February incident, Higdon made his feelings about the “virtual cockroaches” clear at the special meeting.

“These people scurry about the dark web away from the naked light of day. They hide behind blank screens and false identities, and they use AI-altered voices to spew their putrid and hateful ideologies,” Higdon said. “Exposing Matthews staff members, our residents, and most importantly, our children to such salacious, disgusting and hate-filled rhetoric is, in my view, unacceptable.”

He said he supports First Amendment rights, but believed it would be a dereliction of their duties as elected officials if the board didn’t try to prevent similar incidents.

The board approved the proposals by unanimous vote. The changes took place starting March 25.

Looking at what other towns do

Like many other towns and cities, Matthews adopted virtual meeting access due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Higdon said. Before that, public comments were conducted entirely in person.

“Matthews operated for the previous 141 years without Zoom, or without a written comment option, and during this time, no First Amendment right was violated,” he said. “If you wanted to make a comment, you had to come to town hall and make your comment during our board meeting in person.”

He said returning to in-person speakers only was a change “most North Carolina towns and cities have already made.”

In a report, Town Manager Becky Hawke showed how several surrounding towns, including Mint Hill, Pineville, and Cornelius, among others, only allow in-person speakers at meetings.

Some, like Mecklenburg County’s Board of Commissioners, allow online speakers at meetings, but speakers can only discuss matters within the jurisdiction of the board, she said.

Town Attorney Charles Buckley said some towns and counties restrict what can be discussed during public comment periods, only allowing things that pertain to a meeting agenda.

But Higdon said that may be a “bridge too far,” since it is difficult for a presiding officer to decide what is or is not germane to town business.

Options for people who can’t attend

In a previous interview with the Observer about the incident, Kristi Graunke, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, shared potential changes the board could make without infringing on First Amendment rights.

Asked about no longer allowing speakers via Zoom during meetings, Graunke said she hoped the town would look at other solutions, as Zoom allowed people with disabilities or other issues to participate.

By taking away the Zoom option, she said, they would be taking away access for some people.

But during the meeting, the mayor said people who couldn’t attend or had trouble attending could have someone else read comments on their behalf. People can also contact the mayor or any member of the board to share thoughts, he said.

Since making the changes, the town hasn’t received any complaints from residents, said spokesperson Maureen Ryan.

In a recording of the March 25 town meeting when the changes started, some residents got up to speak during public comments. Each said their name and address, and spoke for a few minutes urging the commissioners to prohibit Airbnb rentals in single-family homes.

The board is scheduled to hold its next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday April 8.