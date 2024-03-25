‘Antiques Roadshow’ Raleigh episodes + a behind-the-scenes special: How & when to watch

Three quick things to know:

PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” filmed several episodes in Raleigh at the NC Museum of Art last May. The three episodes are set to air in April, plus an additional behind the scenes episode will air in March.

Special items featured in the episodes include vintage Barbie and Ken dolls, a Civil War-era sword and an autographed Baseball Hall of Fame program.

All episodes will be available to stream on the PBS App and website, or they can be watched on PBS NC’s television channel.

Learn about local hidden treasures as the beloved TV series “Antiques Roadshow” airs its Raleigh episodes on PBS NC on Monday nights this April.

The “Antiques Roadshow” team — including Asheville’s Andrew Brunk along with Lelia Dunbar, Kevin Zavian, Peter Shaw and Travis Landry — came to Raleigh’s NC Museum of Art last May.

Nearly 3,500 attendees flooded the museum with family artifacts and collectibles to be appraised. Journalists from The News & Observer were on-site to witness the excitement and production firsthand.

“There’s not a single artifact that doesn’t have a story,” Deborah Holt Noel, an executive producer at PBS NC, said in a press release.

“Whether it’s a deck of cards or an old piece of jewelry, a picture or a vintage Tru-Vue viewfinder, which belonged to my father, it’s not always the dollar value that people treasure most. It’s the story that’s like a window into who you are.”

Look out for these special items in Raleigh’s “Antique Roadshow” episodes:

Vintage Barbie and Ken dolls

A 1939 autographed Baseball Hall of Fame program

A 1962 Amazing Fantasy comic introducing Spider-Man

A Civil War-era sword

A handmade kora, a stringed instrument from West Africa

Episodes also feature vignettes from the NC Museum of Art’s collection, teaching viewers from all over the world about some of the items on display in our local museum.

Here’s when the episodes will air and how you can watch. We’ll also publish recaps of the episodes after they air.

When will Raleigh’s Antique Roadshow episodes air?

Three episodes will air throughout April on Monday evenings.

Episode 1 premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

This episode will feature the following items (among others):

1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards

A 1939 autographed Baseball Hall of Fame program

An oil painting, ca. 1950, by Vietnamese artist Le Pho

The hit PBS series Antiques Roadshow stopped at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC on May 16, 2023 as part of their season 28 summer tour. Featured here is an autographed program by the majority of the inductees to the 1939 MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Episode 2 premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday April 15.

This episode will feature the following items (among others):

1921 and 1923 Miss America Pageant trophies

A 1962 Amazing Fantasy #15 introducing Spider-Man

1910–1911 T3 Turkey Red baseball cards

Episode 3 premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday April 22.

This episode will feature the following items (among others):

A Disney Carrier gouache painting, ca. 1942

A pearl, diamond and platinum brooch

A William H. Johnson oil painting, ca. 1928

PBS NC’s behind-the-scenes special

There will also be a bonus special, “Behind the Scenes: Antiques Roadshow in North Carolina,” premiering at 9 p.m. on Monday March 25.

The special will feature “insightful commentary from the show’s producers and appraisers” along with firsthand commentary from co-hosts David Crabtree and Deborah Holt Noel, the press release says.

Featured items in the three episodes, including the Barbie and Ken dolls and the handmade kora, are previewed in the bonus special, and viewers have the chance to hear from the item’s owners about the “Antiques Roadshow” experience.

How to watch Raleigh’s ‘Antique Roadshow’ episodes

All episodes will air and be available to stream on the PBS App, which you can download for free at pbs.org/pbs-app.

You can also watch episodes online at pbsnc.org/antiques-roadshow and on PBS NC’s television channel.

The three bullet points at the top of the article were created using an AI tool for summarization and edited by journalists. Read more on our AI policy here.

