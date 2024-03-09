Antioch PD asks for assistance identifying vehicle theft suspect

(KRON) – The Antioch Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying an unknown suspect.

Antioch Police Department

The suspect was recorded on video stealing a vehicle and later dumping it, police said. The vehicle was recovered near East 6th Street and A Street. According to police, the suspect is seen on camera walking away from that area afterward.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Community Service Officer Collazo at (925) 778-2441.

