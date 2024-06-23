Antioch PD arrests theft suspect after multi-city foot chase

(KRON) — A theft suspect who was on parole was arrested on Highway 4 in an area between Brentwood and Antioch following a multi-city foot chase on Thursday, police said.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, an officer was patrolling Slatten Ranch Shopping Center around 4:30 p.m. when he saw Julian Ramirez, 27, of Oakley, by a Famous Footwear store in Brentwood.

Police said Ramirez was a theft suspect on Post-Release Supervision (PRCS) in Contra Costa County and had a felony warrant.

When the BPD officer attempted to approach Ramirez, police said he fled on foot to the back of a nearby Target store. The Antioch and Oakley police departments were then contacted to assist in the search, BPD said.

Shortly after fleeing, Antioch police Officer Cruz Guzman, “who was an accomplished goalkeeper for the East County Revolution Soccer Club,” located and gave chase to Ramirez, APD said.

Officer Guzman pictured after the chase. Photo: Antioch Police Department

According to Antioch police, Guzman “ran across a creek, up a dirt hill, across the freeway, and over a fence,” where he eventually caught up with Ramirez, who was attempting to “disguise himself in a bush.”

Ramirez was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking. Police said a second person related to the event was also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

“Crime knows no borders, and we always appreciate the support and assistance from our neighboring agencies,” APD said in a statement.

