Antioch man convicted of murder for 2020 fatal shooting of woman

(BCN) — A jury this week convicted a 28-year-old Oakland man of murder and other charges for fatally shooting the mother of his young child in Antioch in 2020, prosecutors said.

Ramello Darryl Randle was accused of killing Jonaye Lahkel Bridges, 24, and injuring her friend in the shooting on June 27, 2020, after placing a tracking device on Bridges’ car and tracking her to a 7-Eleven convenience store on Buchanan Road, where he opened fire at the vehicle, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Randle was arrested and charged following the shooting and had a mistrial called in 2022 because of his disruptive outbursts in court. Prosecutors refiled the case but Randle was again disruptive this week, causing a melee Tuesday that injured his attorney, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The jury eventually found him guilty of murder, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon and shooting at a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Bell said in a statement, “Jonaye Bridges was the young mother of two children, including the two-month-old son that she shared with Mr. Randle — and he took her life in a senseless and heinous crime.

Randle is set to be sentenced on April 19 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

